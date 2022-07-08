Deputies Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure – 2022-19586 and 2022-19628

On 07-02-22 and again on 07-03-22, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to two different locations within the City of Brooksville in regards to a male exposing himself.On 07-02-22, while at the Brooksville Cemetery, located at 1275 Olmes Road in Brooksville, a female citizen contacted the HCSO to report an Indecent Exposure.

The victim advised that while she visited the gravesite of a friend, she observed a male nearby (inside the cemetery) who was only partially dressed. The victim observed the male to have his pants down to his ankles and to be fondling himself, as he watched the victim.

When the suspect realized the victim observed what he was doing, he put his clothes on and fled on foot.On 07-03-22, while in the U.S. Post Office, located at 207 E. Fort Dade Avenue in Brooksville, a female citizen contacted the HCSO to report an Indecent Exposure.

The victim advised that while inside the post office she observed a male, also inside, who said “hi” to her. The victim ignored the male and quickly left the building. While approaching her vehicle, the victim turned her head to be sure the male was not following her.

While looking back, the victim observed the male to have his pants unzipped and to be fondling himself. The victim quickly left the area and contacted law enforcement.Investigation revealed, the suspect in both incidents was identified as Daniel Ray Simpson.

Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Simpson.Deputies made contact with Simpson on 07-06-22 and placed him under arrest.Daniel Ray Simpson DOB/04-13-1994 was charged as follows:- Indecent Exposure/Exposure of Sexual Organs (2 counts)- Bond – $10,000 ($5,000 for each count).

Simpson remains in the Hernando County Detention Center. Upon release, he will be equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Sharing is caring!